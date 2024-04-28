Lithuania hinted at the destruction of the Crimean bridge — the first reaction of the Russian Federation appeared

More and more, not only Ukrainian, but also Western leaders are talking about the planned destruction of the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. These statements annoy the Kremlin, which is even trying to scare the world with a "doomsday".

Ukraine is preparing an attack on the Crimean bridge

The plans of the Ukrainian forces were hinted at by the well-known diplomat and former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Linas Linkevičius.

He published a collage of photos of the bridge and the rocket launch on the social network X (Twitter — ed.).

Linkevičius also added an interesting comment.

If someone has not yet had the opportunity to take a photo on the Crimean Bridge, now is the time, - the diplomat wrote, thus hinting at the destruction of this object soon.

Photo: screenshot

Dmytro Polyanskyi, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, immediately reacted to this post.

He began to threaten Linas Linkevičius, noting that he would regret his words.

Now they are barking madly, but they will whine pitifully when the judgment day comes and they will regret such mistakes, - said Putin's henchman cynically.

GUR promises the final destruction of the Crimean bridge

Recently, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, officially stated that the illegally built Crimean bridge remains a legitimate target for Ukraine.

According to his data, the Russian occupiers are trying to maintain a reinforced defense of the bridge, however, the GUR and other specialized Ukrainian departments are preparing an operation to destroy it.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, - said Kyrylo Budanov.