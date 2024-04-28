Lithuania hinted at the destruction of the Crimean bridge — the first reaction of the Russian Federation appeared
Category
Politics
Publication date

Lithuania hinted at the destruction of the Crimean bridge — the first reaction of the Russian Federation appeared

Kerch Bridge
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

More and more, not only Ukrainian, but also Western leaders are talking about the planned destruction of the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. These statements annoy the Kremlin, which is even trying to scare the world with a "doomsday".

Ukraine is preparing an attack on the Crimean bridge

The plans of the Ukrainian forces were hinted at by the well-known diplomat and former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Linas Linkevičius.

He published a collage of photos of the bridge and the rocket launch on the social network X (Twitter — ed.).

Linkevičius also added an interesting comment.

If someone has not yet had the opportunity to take a photo on the Crimean Bridge, now is the time, - the diplomat wrote, thus hinting at the destruction of this object soon.

Photo: screenshot

Dmytro Polyanskyi, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, immediately reacted to this post.

He began to threaten Linas Linkevičius, noting that he would regret his words.

Now they are barking madly, but they will whine pitifully when the judgment day comes and they will regret such mistakes, - said Putin's henchman cynically.

GUR promises the final destruction of the Crimean bridge

Recently, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, officially stated that the illegally built Crimean bridge remains a legitimate target for Ukraine.

According to his data, the Russian occupiers are trying to maintain a reinforced defense of the bridge, however, the GUR and other specialized Ukrainian departments are preparing an operation to destroy it.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, - said Kyrylo Budanov.

People from the entourage of the chief of Ukrainian intelligence told Western journalists that the GUR has almost all the necessary means to finally destroy the Crimean bridge in 2024.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU reveals an updated maritime drone, hitting the Crimean bridge and 11 Russian ships
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU prepares to destroy Crimean Bridge in next few months
Crimean bridge

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?