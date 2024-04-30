French leader Emmanuel Macron wants to deepen his personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to use him to influence dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Macron wants to beat Putin with the help of Xi

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the head of the People's Republic of China is going to the European Union for the first time in five years.

Xi Jinping intends to say that his country offers far more economic opportunities to the EU than the US is willing to accept.

He plans to begin his five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary on May 5.

Against this background, the French leader intends to deepen his connection with Xi during a two-day visit to France.

Macron is counting on the fact that, through the head of the People's Republic of China, he will force the dictator Putin to stop the war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Cooperation between France and China may deepen

As Bloomberg has learned, the French president expects to attract Chinese funds to the French sector of batteries for electric vehicles.

Macron will host Xi at a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, where French cognac, which is subject to an anti-dumping investigation in Beijing, could be on the menu, sources said. Macron will then invite his Chinese counterpart to a corner of the Pyrenees Mountains where the French president visited his grandmother as a child, the sources added. Share

Notably, the Chinese leader's visit to Europe comes weeks after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Communist Party leaders in Beijing that China's overcapacity is a problem for the world.