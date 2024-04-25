French President Emmanuel Macron wants to create the basis for a more reliable European defence and support for Kyiv, but he has to fight and convince voters to support him.

Macron's criticism of EU policy — what's going on

French President Emmanuel Macron will outline his vision for Europe at Paris' Sorbonne University on April 25, repeating a landmark speech he gave there a few months into his first term in 2017.

His calls at the time for a common European defense force, budget and doctrine now seem prescient in a world that has become more hostile as war has returned to European soil. Share

Although Macron is often praised for his analysis of European challenges, he is also criticized for his bold rhetoric, as he does not always offer concrete solutions.

Some politicians believe that he prefers open rather than quiet diplomatic coordination with European Union partners.

The 46-year-old leader, who cannot seek a third term in 2027, is determined to make a lasting impact on the EU, which he has long considered an integral part of his legacy. He is currently valuing the support of alternative European Commission chiefs, such as former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Ukraine is the main topic in Macron's election campaign

In June, he recently made Ukraine a central issue in his campaign for the European Parliament elections. Still, according to polls, his centrist alliance has failed to defeat Marine Le Pen's far-right National Unity party.

Before the speech, Macron invited experts to the presidential palace to discuss Europe's problems on Tuesday. Those present were told that he had achieved an ideological victory in the field of defense.

However, some of them called on him to express great ideas and offer specific help to Kyiv.