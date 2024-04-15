Macron to propose global ceasefire, including Ukraine, during Olympics

French leader Emmanuel Macron said that he wants to achieve a ceasefire in the main conflicts that are ongoing in the world, including in Ukraine, during the Olympic Games.

Macron will propose a world truce, including Ukraine

The French president noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Paris in a few weeks.

I asked him to help. In 2022, we also faced such a challenge before the Winter Olympics hosted by China... So, this could also be a diplomatic moment for peace. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, he will do everything possible for an "Olympic truce".

Macron drew attention to what he meant by the war between Israel and Hamas, Russia's war against Ukraine, and the war in Sudan.

The French president emphasized that he wants to involve many allies.

As the politician emphasized, official Paris is convinced of the successful opening ceremony of the Olympics on the Seine River in July but has backup options in case the security situation requires it.

Terror attacks are possible during the opening ceremony of the Olympics

Emmanuel Macron previously warned that terrorist attacks, including those organized by Russia, are possible during the Olympics.

The General Directorate of Internal Security of France (DGSI) made an identical statement.

The administration wants to avoid a scenario of a coordinated attack on the opening day of the Olympic Games, in front of the world's cameras. Share

The main fear of the secret services is "the return to France of mass terrorism, carried out with the use of combat weapons or ramming vehicles."