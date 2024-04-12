France's Macron says his country to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed that his country will participate in the summit on peace in Ukraine, which will be held in June in Switzerland.

The head of the republic made such a statement during a visit to a defence enterprise near Bordeaux.

We will attend the meeting proposed by Switzerland, along with all countries that want lasting peace, that is, peace that respects international law and rules. Emmanuel Macron President of France

In addition, he emphasised that he would like to congratulate Switzerland for its commitment to hosting this forum.

I had the opportunity to talk about it during a state visit to the confederation last December and I think it is a very good initiative that will unite all countries to prepare the conditions for peace," added Emmanuel Macron. Share

According to him, Paris is working on this issue closely.

What is known about the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine

On April 10, it became known that the Swiss government decided to hold a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

It received a symbolic name — the Peace Summit — and will occur in June.

The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs announced this.

According to preliminary data, the conference will be held on June 15 and 16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, near Lucerne.