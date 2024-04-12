France's Macron says his country to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland
Category
Politics
Publication date

France's Macron says his country to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

Macron and Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed that his country will participate in the summit on peace in Ukraine, which will be held in June in Switzerland.

France will also participate in the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine

The head of the republic made such a statement during a visit to a defence enterprise near Bordeaux.

We will attend the meeting proposed by Switzerland, along with all countries that want lasting peace, that is, peace that respects international law and rules.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

In addition, he emphasised that he would like to congratulate Switzerland for its commitment to hosting this forum.

I had the opportunity to talk about it during a state visit to the confederation last December and I think it is a very good initiative that will unite all countries to prepare the conditions for peace," added Emmanuel Macron.

According to him, Paris is working on this issue closely.

What is known about the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine

On April 10, it became known that the Swiss government decided to hold a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

It received a symbolic name — the Peace Summit — and will occur in June.

The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs announced this.

According to preliminary data, the conference will be held on June 15 and 16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, near Lucerne.

The meeting should become a platform for a high-level dialogue on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter, says the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron reacted to the new negotiations between France and Russia
Macron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
French diplomacy chief says Paris is no longer interested to talk to Russian officials
Stéphane Séjourné
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France's Macron calls on EU to switch to "war economy" to help Ukraine
Macron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?