France's Macron says his country to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed that his country will participate in the summit on peace in Ukraine, which will be held in June in Switzerland.
France will also participate in the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine
The head of the republic made such a statement during a visit to a defence enterprise near Bordeaux.
In addition, he emphasised that he would like to congratulate Switzerland for its commitment to hosting this forum.
According to him, Paris is working on this issue closely.
What is known about the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine
On April 10, it became known that the Swiss government decided to hold a two-day high-level conference on the settlement of the war in Ukraine.
It received a symbolic name — the Peace Summit — and will occur in June.
The Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs announced this.
According to preliminary data, the conference will be held on June 15 and 16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, near Lucerne.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-