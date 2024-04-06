French leader Emmanuel Macron spoke about the first contact of the French defense minister with his Russian counterpart in the last two years. He emphasized that the tone of official Moscow during the conversation was "strange and threatening."

What is known about the negotiations between Lekorn and Shoigu

As the head of the republic reported, the French and Russian ministers discussed the terrorist attack that took place in "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

The Russian-Ukrainian war was also in the center of attention.

Lecornyu told Serhii Shoigu that France does not have any data that would indicate that Ukraine is somehow connected with the shooting in the Moscow suburbs.

In addition, the French Minister of Defense expressed the readiness of official Paris to intensify the exchange of information with the Russian Federation in the fight against terrorism.

Serhiy Shoigu voiced France's warning, expressing hope that the French military was not connected to the attack on the concert hall.

Interestingly, this statement was made despite the fact that ISIS extremists claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

How Macron comments on Shoigu's statements

The Russian side's comments were strange and threatening, the French leader emphasized. Share

Macron also rejected any suggestion that his country may have played any role in the recent deadly attack outside Moscow, calling such speculation "ridiculous".

It is ridiculous to say that France is behind it, that Ukrainians are behind it. It's ridiculous. It is not true, it is a manipulation of information that is part of Russia's military arsenal. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the head of the republic, it was he who initiated the dialogue with the Kremlin after the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 144 people.

The French president once again emphasized that his country can share "valuable information" about the origin and organization of the attack.

Despite this, Macron refuses to reveal what this information was.