Macron warns of sounding alarm over Russia's possible attacks on Paris during Olympics
Macron warns of sounding alarm over Russia's possible attacks on Paris during Olympics

Macron
Source:  Reuters

According to the French leader Emmanuel Macron, Russia will try to attack the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer of 2024.

The Olympic Games in Paris can become a new goal for the Russian Federation

Journalists asked the French president whether he feared that the aggressor country, Russia, would try to attack the Olympics.

I have no doubts about it, including from the information point of view.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the French leader's loud statements, heard at the event in Paris to celebrate the opening of the new Olympic aquatic centre, are the most frank recognition of foreign threats to security or the smooth conduct of the Games.

Macron became Putin's new enemy due to a change in his position on Ukraine

Reuters emphasises that this year's Olympic Games will occur against a complex global background.

First of all, it is about Russia's war against Ukraine and Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

In addition, the situation was dramatically changed by the fact that the French president took a tougher position towards Russia, calling for the final defeat of the Russian army.

Macron also stunned the world with statements about the possible introduction of European troops into Ukraine. However, he clarified that France had no intention of inciting military action against Russia.

His government has also taken a tougher stance on alleged Russian disinformation efforts across Europe.

Amid Macron's efforts to help Ukraine, Putin's team has targeted France, spreading lies and misogynistic narratives about the republic's first lady.

Category
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Category
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Category
Publication date
Додати до обраного
