US Department of State responds to article about "anger at Macron" over statement on troops in Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reacted for the first time to an article in the media that the American authorities were allegedly angered by French leader Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine.

Was the US angered by Macron's statement about foreign troops in Ukraine?

American journalists asked how the official Washington reacted to the relevant Bloomberg material.

I don't have any reaction to that report. But of course, we have made clear that the United States is not going to send any troops to Ukraine Matthew Miller Spokesman of the US State Department

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron heads a state that has been a longtime ally of the United States.

According to the US Department of State representative, official Washington and Paris will continue their cooperation, in particular, in matters related to support for Ukraine.

How and why Macron could anger the US

Recently, the Bloomberg news agency published an article that the statements of the French leader Emmanuel Macron about the possible introduction of Western troops into Ukraine angered the US authorities.

Journalists received information that official Washington is frightened by the high risk of a collision with the Russian Federation.

Interestingly, despite the constant discussions surrounding the statements about the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, the French president did not want to change his position on Ukraine.

He emphasises that his statements were well thought out, but adds that France will not follow the "logic of escalation" in relations with Moscow.