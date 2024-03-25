Macron announces increasing cooperation with Russia, fearing of terror attacks in France

French leader Emmanuel Macron officially announced that he has decided to strengthen cooperation with Russia for the joint fight against international terrorism.

Macron is afraid of terrorist attacks in France

According to the French president, a branch of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Russia on March 22, tried to carry out several attacks on his country in recent months.

It was against this background that the decision was made to raise the terrorist threat in France to the maximum level.

When reporters asked Macron to comment on the terrorist attack in Russia, he said that the same group involved in the Crocus City Hall attack "has made several attempts on our soil in recent months."

By the way, representatives of the residence of the French Prime Minister made an identical statement earlier.

They also added that it was possible to thwart terrorist attacks in several European countries, including France and Germany.

Macron wants to "find the culprits as soon as possible" and has promised "increased cooperation" with Russia.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". What is essential to know

On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasnoyarsk in the suburbs of Moscow, several armed men in camouflage opened fire in the Crocus City Hall shopping centre.

According to the latest figures, at least 133 people have died.

By the way, immediately after the start of the shooting in Crocus City Hall, the US authorities stated that there was nothing to indicate that Ukraine was in any way involved in these events.