A large-scale disinformation campaign by Russian propagandists has started in Europe, which targets the French leader Emmanuel Macron, his family and all of France.

Macron became a new target for Putin after his statements about Ukraine

According to the website Euvsdisinfo, which is run by the strategic communications group of the EU foreign policy service, the Kremlin was quite angry with the head of the republic because of his statements about the possible introduction of Western troops into Ukraine.

The campaign against France proves that the coveted Russian "traditional values" are nothing more than a facade hiding the ugly reality of misogyny, hate speech and brutal discrimination against minorities, experts say.

For example, the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, came under the influence of Putin's tricks.

Russian propagandists invented and actively spread absurd conspiracy theories about the wife of the president of the republic.

According to European experts, Macron really managed to catch the Russian dictator alive when he called on the West to significantly increase support for Ukraine.

That is why Putin decided to launch a more aggressive campaign to undermine the French government.

The dictator's followers call France an imperialist, war-mongering, Nazi, Russophobic country.

Despite this, Macron still claims that he is ready for negotiations with Putin.

The Kremlin is lying that Paris is preparing for the division of Ukraine

In addition to the fakes about the Macron family, Russian propaganda also decided to use its old scheme against France.

One recent example of such recycled disinformation narratives is that France is involved in the future partition of Ukraine — along with Poland, of course.

Moreover, foreign analysts drew attention to the spread of misinformation that France is allegedly recruiting soldiers en masse on the Internet.

What is important to understand is another Kremlin lie that does not correspond to reality.