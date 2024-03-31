The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the latest statements by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, regarding the probable new offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Kyiv or Odesa are only assumptions.

How does Budanov advise you to treat Macron's latest statements regarding the offensive of the Russian army on Kyiv

You yourself said it was his assumption. There can be many assumptions. You know, in assumptions we can also go to Moscow now. But in fact, this is not the case, — emphasized the head of the GUR in response to journalists' questions on the air of the telethon.

He emphasized that there is currently no threat of a new offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

There are currently no threats on the territory of Belarus. And we do not see a tendency for them to appear in the near future, — stressed Budanov.

Budanov revealed the serious problems of the aviation of the Russian army

The head of the GUR noted that the aviation of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is in a deplorable condition.

All the Russians are doing is just keeping them (the planes) in condition so they can take off and launch missiles. As for the Tu-95, everyone can see that their entire activity is a flight from one airfield to another, loading missiles, then takeoff, missile launch and departure, Budanov emphasized.

He also drew attention to the fact that for a long time no one recorded the use of Tu-160 aircraft by the Russian occupiers in combat missions.

Tu-22 aircraft are used quite limitedly for X-22 launches, and, approximately, once a week, no more. They have big problems. In their documents, especially regarding the Tu-22, they directly write that it is necessary to finish their resource and, in principle, forget about this type of aviation, Budanov noted. — And regarding the years of aviation. So what kind of aviation do we have? She is the same age, but still she flies and can perform the assigned tasks, — notes Budanov.

The head of the GUR added that the missiles are launched exclusively by the Tu-95.