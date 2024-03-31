The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the latest statements by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, regarding the probable new offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the direction of Kyiv or Odesa are only assumptions.
How does Budanov advise you to treat Macron's latest statements regarding the offensive of the Russian army on Kyiv
He emphasized that there is currently no threat of a new offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.
Budanov revealed the serious problems of the aviation of the Russian army
The head of the GUR noted that the aviation of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is in a deplorable condition.
He also drew attention to the fact that for a long time no one recorded the use of Tu-160 aircraft by the Russian occupiers in combat missions.
The head of the GUR added that the missiles are launched exclusively by the Tu-95.
