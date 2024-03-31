Budanov explained why raids by Russian volunteers are beneficial to Ukraine

A raid by Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation is beneficial for Ukraine. Such actions divert the attention of the occupiers at the front.

Budanov about the raid of Russian volunteers

As noted by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, when the situation at the front changes, it will be easier for Russian volunteers to advance further and achieve their goal.

As Budanov explained, when the occupying forces begin to retreat at the front, Russian volunteer units will do their job.

As of now, it is very beneficial for us that they were able to stretch the groups, divert the forces at the front to the defense of their (Russian, ed.) border lines. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR

According to Budanov, currently Russian volunteer units will not be able to reach Moscow with weapons.

Russia is urgently strengthening its borders after raids by Russian volunteers

Measures to strengthen the sections of the Russian border in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions were intensified by the aggressor state after raids by the Siberian Battalion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

Personnel of the "Kursk", "Bryansk" and "Belhorod" military groups of the Russian Federation are trained to detect and fight sabotage and reconnaissance groups, to conduct assault operations in the conditions of urban development, to protect and defend critical infrastructure facilities.

The occupiers are training new recruits to strengthen the Russian border regions, in particular, in occupied Mariupol and other occupied cities of Ukraine.

The enemy is also strengthening, improving and disguising fortifications in the Kurshchyna, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, trying to increase the number of anti-drone, EW and anti-aircraft weapons there.

In particular, they plan to move units of the 5th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the enemy, which is currently in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region, to the Kursk region.