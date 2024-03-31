After the volunteer raids. DIU announced Russia's strengthening of borders in three regions

Russia is urgently strengthening its borders

Measures to strengthen sections of the Russian border in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions were intensified by the aggressor state after raids by the Siberian Battalion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The personnel of the "Kursk", "Bryansk" and "Belhorod" military units of the Russian Federation are trained to identify and fight sabotage and reconnaissance groups, to conduct assault operations in the conditions of urban development, to protect and defend critical infrastructure facilities. Share

The occupiers are training new recruits to strengthen the Russian border regions, in particular, in occupied Mariupol and other occupied cities of Ukraine.

The enemy is also strengthening, improving and disguising fortifications in the Kurshchyna, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, trying to increase the number of anti-drone, EW and anti-aircraft weapons there.

In particular, they plan to move units of the 5th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the enemy, which is currently in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region, to the Kursk region.

Engineering units of the Russians are increasing the geography of mine-explosive barriers in the border regions.

Among the local population of these regions, the level of dissatisfaction with the actions of municipal officials, the Kremlin authorities and Russian propagandists is growing, who recommend that residents of the border "tolerate" and plunge into grief for the Russians killed during the terrorist attack near Moscow.

The majority of Ukrainians support the transfer of the war to the territory of the Russian Federation

This research was conducted by Active Group using the online panel SunFlower Sociology.

Ukrainians are satisfied with the start of hostilities on the territory of Russia — 73.7% of respondents said that the recent events in the Belgorod and Kursk regions evoke positive emotions in them.

More than 17% of respondents found it difficult to answer this question.

What is also interesting is that 96.9% of respondents know about the beginning of hostilities on the territory of Russian Belgorod and Kursk regions, while 3.1% of citizens heard about these events for the first time.

Commenting on the possible reasons for the transfer of the war to the territory of the aggressor country, 46.4% of Ukrainians assumed that such a course of events was influenced by internal contradictions in Russia.

Another 29.8% of respondents are convinced that Ukraine joined this process, and 10.2% believe that this is the merit of Ukraine alone.