The Wall Street Journal learned that French leader Emmanuel Macron continues to do everything possible to change the West's policy regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

What is known about the talks between Macron, Biden and Scholz

Journalists said the French president held secret talks with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, and German Chancellor Scholz.

They occurred in February 2024.

Emmanuel Macron tried to convince them to change the West's strategy in Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the conviction of the head of the republic, Kyiv's allies should take a clear position of strategic uncertainty regarding the Russian Federation, which would leave all options on the table, including military ones.

The idea represents a radical departure from the position the Biden administration has taken since the start of the war — avoiding actions that could provoke Moscow and lead to an escalation of the conflict. Share

According to reporters, White House chief Joe Biden is not currently supportive of Macron's idea of changing strategy amid concerns that it could escalate the situation.

Scholz also did not agree with the expediency of the French leader's proposal.

Macron made a loud promise to Ukraine

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will definitely pay a visit to Ukraine.

As the head of the republic noted, his visit will take place when "concrete proposals and concrete solutions" are ready.