Macron wants to invite Putin to the G20 summit on one condition
Macron wants to invite Putin to the G20 summit on one condition

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, the invitation of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to the G20 summit in Brazil requires the consent of all other members of this association.

Putin may come to the G20 summit

During a joint press conference with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, the French President made a new comment on this matter.

Emmanuel Macron noted that the G20's meaning "consists in the fact that there should be a consensus with the other nineteen (members. — Ed.)."

According to him, this should be handled by "Brazilian diplomacy" due to this year's presidency of this country.

The French leader also believes that if the participation of the Russian dictator at the summit can be "us", it "should take place".

However, as Emmanuel Macron said, disagreements on this issue could nullify any invitation to Russia.

Macron declared that he is ready for a dialogue with Putin

What is essential to understand is that earlier, in an interview with Ukrainian journalists, the French president made it clear that he would pick up the phone if the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, called him to listen to the essence of his proposals.

Yes, I will pick up the phone because I feel it is my responsibility, and I will listen to what he (Putin) has to offer.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to Macron, the critical role of his country in the current situation is to be the "nerve of war", as Churchill once said.

The French leader also explained that he does not abandon the idea of supporting Ukraine, on the contrary, he calls for its strengthening.

We need to reach a stable, sustainable and just peace. And that is why if suddenly he (Putin. — ed.) wants to propose something, I will listen to the essence of his proposals. But, of course, the only negotiations are those attended by the heads of the two states, Macron said.

Macron

