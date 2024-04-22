Zelenskyy questions Macron's initiative regarding ceasefire in Ukraine during Olympics

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was skeptical of French leader Emmanuel Macron's initiative to reach a truce in Ukraine during the Olympic Games in Paris.
Zelenskyy does not believe in a temporary truce with Russia
Macron said in a recent statement that he intends to work on reaching an agreement on a temporary cessation of hostilities in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine and the Middle East in time for the Olympic Games in Paris.
In his opinion, this corresponds to one of the Olympics' key goals — strengthening peace through sports.
However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he does not believe in the possibility of reaching such agreements.
The head of state recalled that a similar situation had already existed after signing the Minsk agreements.
Then, there were also agreements regarding the cease-fire period. However, even then, some people shot at the Ukrainian military.
Zelenskyy comments on the protection of Israel by Western countries from Iranian attack
The head of state emphasised that with the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East, all Western politicians and media turned their attention away from Ukraine.
The President emphasised that amid the crisis in the Middle East and the open confrontation between Israel and Iran, the world began to pay much less attention to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy explained that if society reacts less, then political leaders have less responsibility; therefore, there may be less aid.
The President also emphasised that as a result of Iran's attack on Israel, unfortunately, there were no casualties, but their number is small, and this deserves sympathy in any case.
At the same time, the head of state emphasised that the allies came to the aid of Israel, although it is not a member of NATO.
Zelenskyy also stated that he had not seen a very serious and powerful document between France and Israel, such as between the US and Israel, or a similar document between Israel and NATO.
