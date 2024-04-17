Zelenskyy says Russia strengthening offensives at the front

In the Kremlin, there is still a strong frenzy about the intention to continue the assault on Ukrainian positions.

Russia will continue its offensive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasises that the Russian invaders will try to intensify assault and offensive actions at the front in the spring and summer.

The head of state said this in an evening address.

In particular, the President gave new details about today's meeting with the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The focus of the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, was on the most hotly contested areas.

Particular attention is paid to the battles for Chasiv Yar, in the Pokrov and Kupiansk directions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, the head of state is grateful to every soldier and commander and all Ukrainian units that defend our positions and do everything tstabiliseze the situation.

Two important intelligence reports — by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Ivashchenko and the DIU chief Budanov — regarding Russian actions in the spring and summer. What we should be ready for — in all formats of possible hostile actions. It is obvious that the craziness in the Kremlin is still strong, the occupier will try to intensify the assault and offensive actions. We will respond.

In addition, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, reported on implementing contracts for the supply of shells and drones, as well as EW.

There was a separate and detailed conversation today at Staff about the use of EW, about the protection of critical infrastructure. This applies, in particular, to energy — what is protected and what was, unfortunately, not protected enough. There will be appropriate conclusions. Share

The President added that the necessary actions to restore generation and critical energy facilities weranalyseded at a Staff meeting.

A report also addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in the areas near the front and in the border areas.

Zelenskyy met with the head of the Foreign Ministry of Norway

On Monday, April 15, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Bart Eide. They discussed preparations for signing a security agreement, defence cooperation, and strengthening Ukrainian air defence.

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting was meaningful and practical.