Patriot and F-16 are urgently needed at the front in Ukraine — Zelenskiy

Patriots are air defense systems only when they are active, and Ukrainians need them now more than ever to repel Russian aggression.
Zelenskiy called on the partner countries to provide Ukraine with the promised weapons as soon as possible
The Patriot and F-16 are only useful on the battlefield.
This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
He called on partners "not to be afraid of their own strength and really help protect life."
"Patriots" are needed now in the hands of Ukrainians. Modern fighter jets are needed in Ukrainian skies. Russian rockets and Iranian "shaheds" must lose so that ruins never win life anywhere.
According to his conviction, it is possible to fight against terror effectively only together.
Ukraine needs additional air defense systems
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during an urgent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council that Ukraine needs at least seven more Patriot systems or similar air defense systems for defense.
On April 18, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, offered to buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them, but do not want to provide them to Ukraine on their own.
At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that the Netherlands is not the only country that is ready to buy the Patriot air defense battery right now for further transfer to Ukraine.
