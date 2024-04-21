Patriot and F-16 are urgently needed at the front in Ukraine — Zelenskiy

Patriots are air defense systems only when they are active, and Ukrainians need them now more than ever to repel Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy called on the partner countries to provide Ukraine with the promised weapons as soon as possible

The Patriot and F-16 are only useful on the battlefield.

This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Patriots" are air defense systems only when they are in action — protecting lives, and not standing motionless somewhere in storage bases. Modern fighters are needed precisely where modernity is tested and where it is decided whether the children and grandchildren of the present generations will live in peace and security. The democratic world has all the strength to overcome Russian terror. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

He called on partners "not to be afraid of their own strength and really help protect life."

"Patriots" are needed now in the hands of Ukrainians. Modern fighter jets are needed in Ukrainian skies. Russian rockets and Iranian "shaheds" must lose so that ruins never win life anywhere.

According to his conviction, it is possible to fight against terror effectively only together.

And I thank every country, every leader who already understands this. Thank you to everyone who is showing leadership in helping Ukraine!

Ukraine needs additional air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during an urgent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council that Ukraine needs at least seven more Patriot systems or similar air defense systems for defense.

Germany called on the European Union and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as soon as possible. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock launched a joint initiative and called on third countries to review their options.

On April 18, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, offered to buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them, but do not want to provide them to Ukraine on their own.