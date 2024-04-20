Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two Russian missiles and three reconnaissance drones

On the night of April 20, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles and guided air missiles.

The work of air defense forces on the night of April 20

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with:

three Iskander-M ballistic missiles,

two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region — RF,

two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea

Two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles were destroyed by the means of anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force. Also, in the southern direction, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed — two "Orlan-10" and one "Supercam".

Attacks of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

The Southern Defense Forces report that at dawn on April 20, the enemy directed Kh-59 guided air missiles from tactical aviation planes over Odesa.

Both targets were destroyed in the Black Sea.

Also, in the morning, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa from the Crimea.

An infrastructural object was affected. Information about the extent of damage and victims is being clarified.

At night, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with ballistics. Information about the victims was not received, the details are being clarified.