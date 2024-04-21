Zelenskiy named the dates for the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Russian Federation on the front in Ukraine

Russia wants to seize Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region before the so-called "Victory Day" on May 9. If the Ukrainian troops resist, then Russia's plans to launch a counteroffensive in June will be defeated.

Russia will counterattack in June — Zelenskiy

The Russian Federation has planned an offensive in Ukraine for the beginning of the summer of 2024.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an interview for NBC News.

Russia wants to mobilize 300,000 soldiers by June 1. We are preparing for this. By May 9, Russia expects to occupy Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine... I expect that we will hold out, that the weapons will arrive in time, and we will be able to repel the enemy, and then defeat the Russian plans for a full-scale counteroffensive in June. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskiy, today the Ukrainian fighters holding the defense in that direction lack the necessary weapons. Therefore, he is counting on help from the United States.

I was recently in the region, I spoke with the fighters. Fighters lack the equipment to deal with Russian reconnaissance drones that are correcting Russian artillery fire, and they also lack artillery shells.

Zelenskiy called on the partner countries to provide Ukraine with the promised weapons as soon as possible

The Patriot and F-16 are only useful on the battlefield.

This was emphasized by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Patriots" are air defense systems only when they are in action — they protect life, and not stand motionless somewhere in storage bases. Modern fighters are needed precisely where modernity is tested and where it is decided whether the children and grandchildren of the current generations will live in peace and security. The democratic world has all the strength to overcome Russian terror. Share

He urged partners "not to be afraid of their own strength and really help protect life."

"Patriots" are needed now in the hands of Ukrainians. Modern fighter jets are needed in Ukrainian skies. Russian rockets and Iranian "shaheds" must lose so that ruins never win life anywhere.

According to his conviction, it is possible to fight against terror effectively only together.