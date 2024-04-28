Macron proposes a tough new way to contain Putin

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed that he plans to discuss the use of nuclear weapons as part of a "reliable European defense" against threats from Russia.

Macron talked about nuclear weapons as a way to deter Putin

According to the French president, he is determined to finally start a discussion about the role of nuclear weapons in the European defense.

I am in favor of opening this debate, which should include missile defense, long-range firepower, nuclear weapons for those who have them or who have American nuclear weapons on their soil. Let's put it all on the table and see what really protects us in a reliable way Emmanuel Macron President of France

Emmanuel Macron also emphasized that his country intends to preserve its specificity, but is also determined to make a greater contribution to the protection of European soil.

What is important to understand is that after Great Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, France remains the only member of the European Union that possesses its own nuclear weapons.

Macron calls on Europe to rely on itself, not on the US

The French leader once again emphasized that Europe is now faced with a real threat from the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

That is why the politician asks the EU members to finally adopt a "reliable" defense strategy, less dependent on the States.

In his opinion, long-range missiles will not scare the Kremlin, so it is worth thinking about nuclear weapons.

The French doctrine is that we can apply it when our vital interests are threatened. I have already said that these vital interests have a European dimension, - noted the French president. Share

According to Macron, the development of a common European defense policy has long been a goal for official Paris, but not everyone in the EU likes it.