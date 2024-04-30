US analyst group says Russia preparing a large-scale offensive, having not chosen a direction for it

As the American Institute for the Study of War reports, the Russian army is planning a new powerful offensive on the Ukrainian front, but no one yet knows in which direction the enemy's attack will be concentrated. It is quite possible that the Russian authorities have not yet decided.

The offensive of Russian troops may begin soon

The ISW team concluded that, as of today, the stabilization of Russian positions northwest of Avdiivka forces the enemy command to make a clear choice:

or continue advancing west to the declared operational objective in Pokrovsk; or try to advance north to conduct possible additional offensive operations around the Temporal Ravine.

In addition, it is emphasized that during the last time the Russian army was able to achieve minor tactical successes to the northwest and southwest of Avdiivka, but in the last day they did not make any significant breakthroughs in the Avdiivka direction.

What is known about the situation at the front as of April 29-30

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 115 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In addition, it is emphasized that the enemy launched 5 missile and 47 air strikes, carried out 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and peaceful towns and villages.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle, the report of the General Staff says. Share

For example, on April 29, Ukrainian aviation struck 5 areas where Russian army personnel are concentrated.