Zelenskyy names three conditions of AFU strengthening for initiative interception at war: details
Zelenskyy
Source:  online.ua

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, explained what depends on the interception of the initiative at the front by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the deployment of a further Ukrainian counteroffensive.

What does the power of the Armed Forces depend on?

As noted by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, among the three main points:

  • approval of financial support from partners, including the US;

  • timely supply of weapons to Ukraine;

  • delivery of "specific" weapons to the Defense Forces;

I believe that the first point, which was very difficult, has been completed. There is a package and financial support, meaning we can count on this money.

According to Zelenskyy, the second point does not have any positive aspects; however, the deliveries still went "a little." Therefore, it is vital to speed up this process.

The third point, as the president explained, is the most important. He noted that today it is also important what Ukraine can get.

And this "what" is the most important thing . I am not talking about the fourth point, where we can use this or that weapon. This is a separate conversation. That is why we are grateful to our partners, but there are two more important points, — added Zelenskyy.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the USA

According to the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, Ukraine will receive from the USA the most extensive package of military aid for more than $6 billion since the beginning of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Austin noted that the Pentagon intends to purchase weapons from American defence companies as part of aid to Ukraine.

It will include mission-critical interceptors for the NASAMS and Patriot systems. More drones and other equipment. A large number of artillery ammunition and surface-to-air missiles. That this assistance should be put on a stable basis, — emphasised US Secretary of Defence.

Also, only recently did the US House of Representatives vote for a bill on aid to Ukraine. After that, the Senate considered the document and signed it by the White House chief, Joe Biden.

