Pentagon chief Austin names top aid priority for Ukraine during Ramstein group meeting

On April 26, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin opened the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (the so-called Rammstein format), attended by representatives of about 50 countries.

Austin called the priority in helping Ukraine and announced a new aid package

Strengthening Ukrainian air defence systems will be the highest priority during today's meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format).

This was announced by the chief of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, at the opening of the "Ramstein" meeting.

On this day two years ago, many of us gathered at Ramstein Air Base for the first meeting that later became this contact group, and in my opening remarks that day, I said that we will continue to turn heaven and earth to meet Ukraine's defense needs . This is exactly what we have done in these two years. Share

He emphasised that during this time, the coalition countries were inspired by the courage of Ukrainians on the battlefield, who won the battle for Kyiv, liberated a large part of the captured territory, suffered from mass atrocities in Buch and Mariupol, recaptured Kherson and part of the Kharkiv region. In addition, the Ukrainians pushed the Russian Black Sea Fleet to the farthest eastern corner of the Black Sea and resumed grain exports. Ukraine has been steadfastly resisting the Kremlin's aggression for 793 days and is ready to act further.

Today, we will primarily focus on strengthening Ukrainian air defense systems so that Ukraine can effectively cover its skies. This is our highest priority. Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defence

He also added that Ukraine also needs more artillery systems so that it can liberate lands under the control of the Russian occupiers.

Austin promised that Western countries would do everything in their power to help Ukraine.

Also, the US Secretary of Defence announced that the United States allocates another package of defense assistance to Ukraine for $1 billion, which will include missiles for HIMARS, shells, air defence systems and other weapons.

"Rammstein-21": what is known

Another online meeting, this one at the defence ministers' level, will take place on April 26 in the Rammstein format.

Such a meeting continues a few days after the US Congress passed a draft law on aid to Ukraine. The American authorities have already allocated the first aid package to Ukraine, which included $1 billion worth of weapons.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the political issue of renewing aid from the US has been resolved. Now, it is necessary to work both in terms of filling the packages with the necessary weapons and logistics.