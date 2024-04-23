Dutch MOD chief says next Ramstein meeting is scheduled for April 26

The chief of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, noted that the next meeting of the allies regarding aid to Ukraine in the Rammstein format is scheduled for April 26.

What is known about the new meeting in the "Rammstein" format

Ollongren emphasised that the next meeting in the Rammstein format is scheduled for Friday, April 26.

On the conviction of the head of the Ministry of Defenсe of the Netherlands, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and his occupation army in Ukraine can be stopped.

Ollongren emphasised that partners should provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and financial support in advance.

Zelenskyн regarding US aid and stabiliіation of the front

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured, assistance from the US and other partners will help Ukraine stabilize the situation at the front in the near future.

The head of state noted that based on the results of the Staff meeting, the situation at the front, assistance from partners and protection of critical infrastructure and communities in the regions were discussed.

The first is the front. There was a report by AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The occupying army has the task, regardless of its own losses, to demonstrate at least some victories by May 9. Now they are encouraged by the positive decisions of friends of Ukraine. It is difficult for our soldiers, but the arrival of the necessary help will even out the situation. That is why we urgently need support with specific weapons that our partners have, Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

According to him, during the meeting, the report of the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umyerov, regarding contracts with Ukrainian defense companies was heard.

We are working on a new format of agreements, which, on the one hand, will not overburden the military budget, and on the other hand, will guarantee long-term obligations of the state to manufacturers, — explained Zelensky. Share

He also added that he ordered before the next meeting of the Headquarters to collect all available intelligence information about the plans of the occupation army of the Russian Federation regarding attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure, and to prepare a comprehensive plan for further actions: strengthening of physical protection where it works, redistribution of air defense systems and decentralization, where possible.