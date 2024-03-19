Ukraine expects provision of new aid after starting Ramstein meeting in Germany
Ukraine expects provision of new aid after starting Ramstein meeting in Germany

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ramstein
The 20th meeting in the "Ramstein" format began in Germany. The priority for Ukraine is the provision of new air defence systems, long-range missiles and more

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine named expectations from "Ramstein"

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.

Priorities at the meeting for Ukraine are:

  • new air defence systems and missiles for them;

  • long-range missiles;

  • artillery shells, especially 155-mm calibre;

  • modern EW and ELINT systems;

  • armoured vehicles.

What is known about the meeting in the "Ramstein" format

On March 20, the 20th meeting in the "Ramstein" format was held, chaired by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin.

The venue was the German air base Ramstein AB, where the allies gathered for the first time in the spring of 2022. In particular, ministers of defense and senior military officials from about 50 countries were invited to the meeting.

The purpose of the meetings is to synchronise and accelerate the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, given its resistance to Russian aggression. In particular, the issue of supporting our country after the end of the war is raised.

The nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format took place on February 19. This was the first meeting with the participation of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Then, at a meeting in the Ramstein format, a "coalition of drones" was formed, and the list of its participants was announced. The coalition plans to transfer one million drones to Ukraine.

It also became known that NATO and Ukraine are creating a joint training centre in Poland.

