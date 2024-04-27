Australia announced a new $100 million aid package to Ukraine. What will go in there?

This became known on April 27 after the meeting in Lviv between the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Defense of Australia Richard Marles.

Australia provides new military aid to Ukraine

Australia will transfer drones to Ukraine as part of the drone coalition. Ukraine will also receive a large batch of RBS 70 portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

Australia is preparing a new $100 million aid package for Ukraine. Half of this amount will be directed to a large batch of MANPADS. More than 30 million dollars — for drones within the "drone coalition", and the rest of the amount — for other military needs. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

In addition, Australia will transfer air-to-ground munitions to Ukraine.

In total, Australia's support to Ukraine already amounts to more than $655 million, of which $540 million is military aid.

I thank Mr. Richard Marles for his deep involvement in Ukrainian affairs, for effective solidarity, for concrete things that Australia does for Ukraine. We will be close to victory. Let's do everything so that in the world the force of law wins the right of force.

Help from Ukraine's allies

On April 26, the twenty-first meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine took place in the "Ramstein" format. The meeting was held on the anniversary date — the first "Rammstein" was held on April 26, 2022.

The day before, a number of countries announced additional military aid packages for Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about Great Britain, Estonia, Denmark and other countries. Share

In addition, the USA announced the allocation of the largest aid package for Ukraine, the amount of which is about 6 billion dollars.