Pentagon states US starts supplying weapons, ammunition from new aid package to Ukraine

The USA has already started supplying part of the weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of the new aid package.

The Pentagon has started supplying weapons from a new aid package to Ukraine

As the Pentagon spokesman, Patrick Ryder, said, he could not reveal the details regarding the terms of delivery of military aid to Ukraine. But, according to him, supplies have already started.

We have already started the process of moving some of the weapons, ammunition, and equipment, which will be completed in a few days, if not sooner, as I mentioned earlier. Patrick Ryder Pentagon spokesman

At the same time, the Pentagon spokesman added that the delivery of some equipment will take longer. However, as far as artillery ammunition is concerned, the US is "already moving to make those deliveries."

Aid package to Ukraine from the USA

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a draft law on allocating more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced a billion-dollar aid to Ukraine. It included missiles, artillery shells, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MRAPs, HMMWVs, MANPADS, etc.

On April 20, the House of Representatives voted for the bill: 310 congressmen spoke "for", "against" — 112. All votes "against" were Republicans. Then, the bill was voted on in the Senate.

On April 24, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Kyiv received $300 million worth of ATACMS long-range missiles as part of the March package assistance. Moreover, according to Reuters, the Ukrainian side has already used these missiles.