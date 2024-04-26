US to announce new military aid package for Ukraine for $6 billion

The USA is preparing to sign $6 billion contracts to supply weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian army.

What will be included in the new package from the US for $6 billion?

The package will include ammunition for Patriot air defence systems, artillery ammunition, drones, anti-drone weapons and air-to-air missiles for fighter jets.

The money from this package will go to contracts with American defense companies for the production of new equipment for Ukraine, and not to the use of the Pentagon's current stocks. Therefore, new ammunition and weapons will have to wait several years.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to announce new aid to Ukraine at the April 26 Rammstein-style Defense Contact Group meeting.

Previously, the US attended monthly meetings for several months without announcing new support because new funding was not voted on in Congress.

Aid package to Ukraine from the USA

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a draft law on allocating more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced a billion-dollar aid package to Ukraine. The package included missiles, artillery shells, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MRAPs, HMMWVs, and MANPADS.

On April 20, the House of Representatives voted for the bill: 310 congressmen spoke "for" and "against" — 112. All votes "against" were Republicans. Then, the bill was voted on in the Senate.

On April 24, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Kyiv received 300 million dollars worth of ATACMS long-range missiles as part of the March package assistance. Moreover, according to Reuters, the Ukrainian side has already used these missiles.