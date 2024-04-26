Top UK general says Ukraine to increase long-range strike numbers on Russia after aid receiving from partners

Ukrainian soldiers will soon increase the number of long-range strikes on Russian territory, the commander of the British army, Tony Radakin, said, despite receiving large-scale aid from allies.
Ukraine can win the war against the Russian Federation
Radakin draws attention to the fact that the West wants to help Kyiv shape the war "in much stronger ways."
Although, as of today, Ukraine's defence is under the influence of pessimistic sentiments because it is difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to restrain the advance of the Russian army, soon everything may change.
According to him, against this background, one cannot forget Ukraine's increasingly effective long-distance strikes and Russia's complete inability to block the export of grain through the Black Sea, which is vital for Kyiv.
He also reminded that Russia has not achieved significant successes in recent months.
The West doesn't have a clear plan for Ukraine's victory
The British army commander also reacted to the reproaches of public figures that Western leaders did not know how to help Ukraine defeat the Russian military.
As Tony Radakin points out, such a plan cannot exist.
According to him, some of these factors "will mature much more strongly next year".
