Ukraine
Top UK general says Ukraine to increase long-range strike numbers on Russia after aid receiving from partners

Source:  Financial Times

Ukrainian soldiers will soon increase the number of long-range strikes on Russian territory, the commander of the British army, Tony Radakin, said, despite receiving large-scale aid from allies.

Ukraine can win the war against the Russian Federation

Radakin draws attention to the fact that the West wants to help Kyiv shape the war "in much stronger ways."

Although, as of today, Ukraine's defence is under the influence of pessimistic sentiments because it is difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to restrain the advance of the Russian army, soon everything may change.

The gloomy picture of the war does not take into account the long-term trends, which are more favourable to Kyiv.

According to him, against this background, one cannot forget Ukraine's increasingly effective long-distance strikes and Russia's complete inability to block the export of grain through the Black Sea, which is vital for Kyiv.

"The danger of any instant assessment of the big picture is that it (ignores) where we are now and where we will be in the next couple of years," Radakin stressed.

He also reminded that Russia has not achieved significant successes in recent months.

The West doesn't have a clear plan for Ukraine's victory

The British army commander also reacted to the reproaches of public figures that Western leaders did not know how to help Ukraine defeat the Russian military.

As Tony Radakin points out, such a plan cannot exist.

Don't wait for someone to publicly say, "This is the plan," and A, B, and C will happen now. Some elements of the military approach to Ukraine will be hidden... some will be dictated by tactical or operational advantage, and some will depend on more fundamental considerations.

According to him, some of these factors "will mature much more strongly next year".

Border guards

