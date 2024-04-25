German MOD chief says Russia produces more weapons than needs, filling its warehouses

According to the data of the German MOD chief, Boris Pistorius, as of today, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation produces weapons in quantities higher than its needs in the war.

Why does Russia have so many weapons?

The German minister draws attention to the fact that with the increase in arms spending and the streamlining of the military economy, a significant part or all of what Russia produces no longer goes to the front but remains in warehouses.

Now, you can be naive and say that he (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin—ed.) is only doing this out of caution. As a sceptical person, I would say he is doing it because he has or may have plans. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

Putin may be preparing to invade NATO

According to the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may be ready to attack the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance in 5-8 years.

He predicts that this will happen when Russia is able to restore the forces damaged by the war in Ukraine.

It is essential to understand that, in the last few months, many European NATO countries have warned about the risk of Russian aggression shortly.

For example, Boris Pistorius also said in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.

We must consider that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may one day attack even a NATO country. Our experts expect that this will become possible in five to eight years, said the chief of the German Defence Ministry.