Germany approves arms exports for almost €4 billion to Ukraine in Q1 2024
Category
World
Publication date

Germany approves arms exports for almost €4 billion to Ukraine in Q1 2024

Germany
Читати українською
Source:  Ministry of Defense of Germany

Ukraine will receive 74% of allocated funds from Germany and will remain the main recipient country of German arms exports.

What is known about the approval of arms exports to Germany

According to preliminary data, in the first quarter of 2024, permits were issued for the final export of weapons worth about €5.2 billion.

Of these, €3.85 billion were allocated for military weapons and €1.4 billion for other weapons. Ukraine was the leading recipient country, and the export of arms worth about 3.8 billion euros was approved.

Ukraine still accounts for 74% of the total cost of allocations for the first quarter of 2024, and Ukraine remains the main recipient country of German arms exports, State Secretary Sven Giegold said.

The state secretary also announced Germany's support for Ukraine.

The figures reflect Germany's continuous and far-reaching support for Ukraine in its self-defense against Russia's war of aggression, which is contrary to international law, Giegold said.

Aid to Germany to Ukraine

Germany helps Ukraine not only financially but also with technology. Thus, the country provided Leopard tanks, IRIS-T and Patriot air defence systems, cars, drones and artillery.

Earlier, Germany sent another Patriot system to Ukraine and proposed to allocate €5 billion of aid to Ukraine annually.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany provides Ukraine with a new package of military aid
Military aid to Ukraine from Germany
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to transfer another Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine
Iris-T air defence system
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany is ready to transfer equipment from closed TPPs to Ukraine
Germany is ready to transfer equipment from closed TPPs to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?