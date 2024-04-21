Germany is ready to transfer equipment from closed TPPs to Ukraine

Germany granted Ukraine access to closed energy facilities. Ukraine can receive equipment that can be used as donors.

How Germany will help Ukraine with energy restoration

In fact, help is always coming. This is also the equipment of various kinds. We are currently working very closely with our Lithuanian friends. Our group of specialists in Lithuania is now looking at the equipment at the old thermal stations, so that we can use it as donors for reconstruction in Ukraine, - said the minister. Share

Galushchenko noted that Germany also provides assistance with equipment for Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Chancellor of Germany offered the opportunity to look at German closed facilities that can be used, he said. Share

What is important to know about Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

As mentioned earlier, during the 2022-2023 heating season, Ukraine experienced powerful Russian attacks on the energy system.

At that time, blackouts were introduced in cities and entire regions of Ukraine, but a complete blackout did not occur in the country.

In the spring of 2024, Russia again began to actively attack Ukrainian energy. More and more TPPs and CHPs are under attack by the enemy.

The Russians managed to disable the Dniprovska HPP.

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Russian Federation destroyed almost all of Ukraine's thermal power generation, in particular, the Trypil TPP was completely destroyed.

The head of state warned that Ukrainian nuclear power plants may also be under threat.