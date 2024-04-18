Germany to transfer another Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine

The German manufacturer Diehl Defence will deliver another IRIS-T anti-missile system to Ukraine to strengthen air defence.

What is known about the transfer of the Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine

As Bild notes, Helmut Rauch, the head of the Diehl Defense company, which produces Iris-T SLM surface-to-air missile systems (SAMS), arrived in Kyiv on April 18 together with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habek.

Three of our systems are already in Ukraine, and more will be delivered this year. The next one is in just a few weeks, Rauch said during a conversation with journalists. Share

Ukraine needs more air defence

The authorities of Ukraine have been calling on allies for several weeks in a row to help with air defense systems and ammunition for them. There was a shortage in the military, which allowed Russian missile and drone attacks to penetrate defenses, hitting energy facilities such as the Trypillia TPP.

On April 13, Germany announced that it would transfer to Ukraine another Patriot launcher and ammunition for existing air defense systems. Also, the German government began to look for additional air defense systems from the Allies for Ukraine.

The EU special summit on April 17-18 will also discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense. As DW writes, the Patriot air defense system provision is expected to be discussed both on the sidelines and at the meeting itself.