Ukraine's MFA chief calls for additional air defence systems to Ukraine after Russia's strike on Chernihiv

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, reacted to the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17 and called on partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense.
He added that the parterres of Ukraine have the necessary means to help save Ukrainian lives with the same efficiency level.
Kuleba thanked Germany for having already decided to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery.
Missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17
On the morning of April 17, Russia struck Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles.
As of 14:00, 14 dead and more than 60 injured are known. Two children are among the victims. 3 people were rescued from the rubble.
An eight-story building was destroyed, and four high-rise buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution, and dozens of cars were damaged.
