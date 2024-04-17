Russians use three Iskander missiles for latest attack on Chernihiv
Ukraine
Russians use three Iskander missiles for latest attack on Chernihiv

Chernihiv
Source:  Public

According to preliminary data, on April 17, Russian troops hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles.

New details of the Russian attack on Chernihiv have emerged

According to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA , the Russian Federation previously hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv, there was a direct hit to the object of social infrastructure and visual damage to several floors of the annex to this building.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 14 people have already died, and more than 60 have been injured in Chernihiv. People may be under the rubble.

Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported 20 injured and ten dead. The death toll may rise.

And this would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among the dead as a result of Russian shelling. She lived in a neighbouring house and was at home in the hospital, where she received a shrapnel wound.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also showed a video of the rescue of one of the victims.

Acting city mayor Oleksandr Lomako announced on the telethon air that in the area of the hit, all communications were turned off, electricity and gas, so that there would be no more destruction.

It is known that the Russians attacked an object of social infrastructure.

