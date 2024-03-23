Russians attack a minibus in Chernihiv region with drone, four wounded

On March 22, an enemy drone attacked a minibus with people in the border region of Chernihiv region: the police are working at the scene.

Russian drone attacked a minibus in the Chernihiv region

On March 22, around 2 p.m., the Police received information that an enemy drone had attacked a bus carrying civilians in the Novgorod-Siverskyi border area.

The Police of the Chernihiv region reported on March 22.

According to preliminary information, three citizens were injured.

It is known that residents were returning from the market in Semenivka through one of the border villages. There, a civilian bus was attacked by a Russian drone.

Currently, police officers together with representatives of emergency services provide assistance to the victims and transport them to the hospital.

The Police record the consequences of the enemy attack and collect evidence of the occupiers' war crimes.

Russian Air Force bombed a cultural centre in the Chernihiv region

Also, on March 22, the Russian army dropped three guided aerial bombs on the cultural centre in Semenivka.

As a result of the attack, the cultural center was destroyed. It is known beforehand about the wounded civilian man — he was hospitalised. The other victim refused hospitalization. Police officers together with emergency services provide assistance to injured civilians. Share

Law enforcement officers document damage to civilian infrastructure and surrounding buildings and record the consequences of terror against civilians.