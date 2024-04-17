Russian troops hit Chernihiv with missiles: 8 killed, 18 injured

On the morning of April 17, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Chernihiv. There are dead and many wounded.

Rocket attack on Chernihiv

Update 11:00. As of 10:40 a.m., eight people were killed and 18 injured as a result of Russian missile strikes on Chernihiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Update 10:20 a.m. Acting city mayor Oleksandr Lomako announced on the air of the telethon that four people were killed.

We turned off all communications in this area (arrivals — ed.): electricity, gas. In order to prevent further destruction. Share

The head of Chernihiv RMA , Vyacheslav Chaus, reported that the enemy struck almost the centre of the city with three missiles. Now, rescuers and medics are working on the spot.

He noted that there were dead civilians and many wounded.

The acting mayor of Chernihiv reported that the Russians hit the social infrastructure object.

The Air Force reported a missile threat to several northern regions at 8:52 a.m.

According to monitoring channels, the occupiers previously launched about three units of Kh-69/R-500 cruise missiles.