As a result of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on the morning of April 17, 13 people died, and 60 were injured. The search operation continues.

Consequences of a missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17

Updated at 13:05. According to the State Emergency Service, the death toll has risen to 13 people, and more than 60 were injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that emergency services are eliminating the consequences of missile attacks on Chernihiv.

11 dead, 22 injured as of now. We have reports of at least three missing persons. Share

There are people under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway. Psychologists work with the victims.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among the dead as a result of Russian shelling. She lived in a neighbouring house and was at home in the hospital, where she received a shrapnel wound.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also showed a video of the rescue of one of the victims.

The head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus reported that the Russians hit Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles.

Missile attack on Chernihiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported 20 injured and 10 dead. The death toll may rise.

And this would not have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defense equipment and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient. Share

The city's Acting mayor, Oleksandr Lomako, announced on the telethon air that all communications, including electricity and gas, were turned off in the area of the hit so that there would be no more destruction.

It is known that the Russians attacked an object of social infrastructure.

The Air Force reported a missile threat to a number of northern areas at 8:52 a.m.