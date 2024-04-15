US analyst group says Ukraine needs more air defence means amid Iran's attack on Israel

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War compared air defense capabilities and the ability to repel enemy attacks of Ukraine and Israel.

Ukrainian air defence and the "Iron Dome" of Israel

According to analysts, about 170 Shahed-136/131 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles were launched in Israel.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers are experimenting with cruise and ballistic missile strikes, as well as drones of various sizes and combinations. At the same time, the enemy regularly conducts large combined strikes against targets in Ukraine.

According to the ISW, Iran's large combined strike package was significantly less successful than the recent Russian strikes in Ukraine, with Israeli air defences intercepting almost all of the approximately 320 aerial targets except for a few ballistic missiles.

At the same time, UAVs and missiles had to cross more than 1,000 kilometres of Iraqi, Syrian and Jordanian airspace before reaching Israel. This gave the country and its allies several hours to identify, track and intercept targets in flight.

Russian forces are launching drones and missiles from all over occupied Ukraine and in close proximity to Ukraine from Russian territory, giving Ukrainian air defenses a fraction of the time Israel and its allies used to successfully blunt a massive Iranian missile and drone strike, analysts say.

In addition, Israel has a powerful air defence system that is responsible for responding to potential attacks through shorter borders with its neighbours, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, while Ukraine's capabilities are increasingly hampered by Ukraine's much broader front line and borders with Belarus and Russia.

Also, Ukraine does not have the ability to intercept air-to-air aircraft, as Israel and its allies did on the night of April 13. The large size of Ukraine compared to Israel also complicates the situation. This makes it problematic to create the same air defense density that Israel has, especially against the background of constant delays in providing security assistance from the US.

Ukraine needs significant stockpiles of Western air defense systems and fighter jets capable of intercepting drones and missiles to create a combined air defense umbrella that is even remotely as effective as the one Israel and its allies successfully deployed on April 13, experts add.

What is known about Iran's attack on Israel

On the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel.

The IDF said 99% of the more than 300 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its "partners".

In total, Iran launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Some of the weapons launched at Israel were launched from Iraq and Yemen.

According to US officials, US forces intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles.