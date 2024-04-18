EU leaders summit votes for immediate air defenсe systems supply to Ukraine
EU leaders summit votes for immediate air defenсe systems supply to Ukraine

The summit of EU leaders came to the conclusion that it is necessary to immediately provide Ukraine with additional means of air defense. Official Brussels demands from Kyiv's allies to speed up the delivery of all necessary military aid, including artillery ammunition and missiles.

Ukraine may soon receive even more air defence systems

According to journalists, during the summit, absolutely all members of the bloc and the European Council publicly condemned Russian air and missile attacks against the civilian population and civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, including the recent intensified attacks on the energy sector.

The European Council emphasises the need to urgently ensure Ukraine's air defense and to accelerate and intensify the delivery of all necessary military aid, including artillery ammunition and missiles. It calls on the Council (EU), in particular at its upcoming meeting, and the member states to ensure the necessary further actions, the message says.

In addition, EU members pledged to speed up humanitarian and civil protection assistance, including equipment such as generators and power transformers.

The EU wants the US to make a quick decision regarding Ukraine

President of the European Council Charles Michel, who presided over the summit, drew the attention of all present to the recent request of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As you know, during his address, the latter called on the Europeans to help convince the US to speed up the supply of weapons and financing for Ukraine's economy.

Michel has officially confirmed that Brussels must also speed up aid.

It's not a matter of months, it's a matter of days and weeks. It is very important that we achieve results, he emphasised.

