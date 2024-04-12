UK plans to supply latest laser weapon to strength Ukraine's air defence

The DragonFire laser weapon, which can destroy drones and missiles, will appear on warships of the British Navy by 2027. However, Ukraine can receive it from London much earlier.
DragonFire for Ukraine. What is currently known
As the journalists managed to find out, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can get such modern weapons, as the military is quickly mastering advanced technologies.
According to Grant Shapps, head of the British Ministry of Defense, delays in introducing new weapons technologies are "the biggest waste of money for defence."
The British minister officially confirmed that London intends to add DragonFire to its arsenal by 2027 but wants to send prototypes to Ukraine earlier, even if they are not 100% finished.
According to preliminary data, the first laser weapon of the Armed Forces may be received as early as September, when the 7th Air Defense Group will test this technology.
What is currently known about DragonFire
According to British experts, the weapon works by focusing 37 channels of 1.5 kW laser beams arranged in a hexagonal array and combining them with mirrors to combine and amplify power.
In addition, DragonFire is considered invisible and silent, as the wavelength of light is about one micron, invisible to the human eye and close to the infrared spectrum of light.
Interestingly, the range of her weapon has not yet been disclosed.
