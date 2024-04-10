British Foreign Minister Cameron fails to convince Trump to help Ukraine

During his visit to the USA, the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, tried to convince Donald Trump to allow the US Congress to provide military aid to Ukraine for $60 billion. However, this attempt seems to have failed.

Cameron went to Trump to help Ukraine

According to The Guardian, Cameron was not even allowed to meet with the Speaker of Congress, Mike Johnson, who could put the package to a vote.

Cameron had a private dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. During it, the British foreign minister urged Trump to admit that the US is interested in Vladimir Putin not receiving a "reward" for the occupation of lands in Ukraine.

Cameron also insisted that plans will be developed for each NATO member to meet or exceed defence spending targets by the NATO summit in Washington this July.

In this way, the head of the Foreign Ministry hoped that Trump would signal a change of course, at least making it easier for him to meet with Johnson.

Trump's campaign team said the dinner discussed "the upcoming US and UK elections, political issues related to Brexit, the need for NATO countries to meet their defence spending requirements and an end to the killings in Ukraine."

David Cameron's Visit to the USA

Cameron visited the USA on April 9.

At a joint press conference with his colleague Anthony Blinken, Cameron insisted that he had not come to the US to give lectures or interfere in US domestic politics.

At the same time, he said that he is ready to give up "diplomacy" because he feels very emotionally the need for the United States and Europe to unite to protect Ukraine from the Russian invasion.

Future generations may look back at us and ask: did we do enough when this country was invaded by a dictator who tried to change the borders by force? Have we learned the lessons of history? And have we done enough?