Ukraine, UK sign another agreement on defence cooperation

Ukraine and Great Britain concluded a new agreement on cooperation in the field of defense materials. This will help implement dozens of projects between some of Britain's largest defense companies, the Armed Forces and Ukrainian companies.

A new defence agreement between Britain and Ukraine

The agreement was concluded during the British-Ukrainian Defence Cooperation Conference in Kyiv.

MOD chief Rustem Umierov said he and the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin participated in the signing.

Rustem Umierov (photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua)

On the part of Britain, the Minister of State for Trade Policy, Greg Hands, signed the agreement.

Great Britain is one of Ukraine's most loyal allies. Thank you to the people and government of the country for the comprehensive support that has already been provided and continues! Rustem Umierov Ukrainian MOD chief

The MOD chief added that the new agreement would become an effective mechanism for strengthening cooperation in the military sector, paves the way for even greater support from Great Britain, and involve the most advanced British technologies in the defence of Ukraine.

He called on representatives of dozens of British companies — participants of the forum to invest in Ukraine, to create joint ventures here for the sake of our joint future victory.

British-Ukrainian Defence Cooperation Conference

The website of the British government states that 29 British defense enterprises participated in the British-Ukrainian Defence Cooperation Conference.

It states that the expansion of cooperation can implement dozens of projects between some of the largest defense companies in Britain, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian companies — from the creation of strategic military repair facilities to the restoration of civilian infrastructure and the introduction of technologies to protect against cyber attacks.

At the Conference, the British defence company BAE Systems agreed to a contract with the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain for the maintenance and repair of light guns L119 in Ukraine.

This means that the L119s that Britain has donated to Ukraine can be serviced in-country and returned to the frontline more quickly, as well as providing vital support to Ukraine's defense infrastructure.