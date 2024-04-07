Russia gets parts for missiles from Britain — The Sunday Times

Exports of goods from Britain, including components and parts for missiles and drones, to countries neighboring Russia have increased by hundreds of percent since the beginning of 2022 — after the Russian Federation's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
What is known about the supply of missiles from Britain to the Russian Federation
Goods do not arrive directly
However, it is noted that goods from Britain continue to arrive in Russia, although not directly, but from neighboring countries:
For example, exports of components used in Russian military systems to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Uzbekistan are reported to have increased by more than 500% since the beginning of 2022.
According to him, the British government says it is "doing everything it can to stop these flows, but it seems to be fighting a losing battle, money always seems to win."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-