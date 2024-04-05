Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 86 companies and seven individuals: details

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, implemented the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to apply personal sanctions against 86 legal entities, as well as seven individuals, including citizens of foreign countries.

Who is on the sanctions list?

By his decree, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, dated April 4, 2024.

The sanctioned list includes:

Vadym Alperin (citizenship of Israel);

Alexandru Yerimiciuts (citizenship of Romania);

Iurie Kushnir (citizenship of Romania);

Orest Adamcho (citizenship of Ukraine);

Viktor Sherman (citizenship of Ukraine);

Andrei Popov (Russian citizen);

Araik Amirkhanyan (citizenship of Armenia).

Sanctions include blocking assets and restrictions on trade operations, restrictions, partial or complete suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation through Ukraine's territory, prohibition of withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, and prohibition of activities on Ukraine's territory.

Restrictive measures are imposed for three years, and in the case of Araik Amirkhanyan — for 10 years.

According to data from "Myrotvorets", he is involved in raiding raids, organization of illegal crossings across the state border, money laundering with subsequent withdrawal to Russia, and temporarily occupying Crimea.

The NSDC also extended sanctions against 86 companies linked to Ukraine's top smugglers. Most of them are Ukrainian companies, but there are also a number of companies from Russia and China, some of which are located in occupied Sevastopol.

What preceded it

We will remind you that in 2021, Ukraine imposed economic sanctions on several people who were then dubbed the top 10 Ukrainian smugglers. Thus, on April 4, the sanctions were extended against them.

In particular, Odesa businessman Vadym Alperin, who is called the "king of smuggling", was included in the list. In 2021, he and another top smuggler were stripped of their Ukrainian citizenship.

In October 2023, the Alperin case was closed, and earlier, in one of Alperin's cases, 300 million hryvnias were transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.