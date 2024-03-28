US imposes sanctions against Russian companies for financing weapon production in North Korea

The United States has imposed sanctions on individuals and companies from Russia, China and the UAE, accusing them of financing North Korea's weapons program. The measures are aimed at six people and two companies.

What is known about the new US sanctions

According to the US Treasury Department, the money earned by these individuals and companies is used to support North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programs.

The sanctions target agents of designated North Korean banks and companies that employ North Korean IT workers abroad.

These actors, operating primarily through networks in Russia and China, orchestrate schemes, create shell or shell companies, and operate secret bank accounts to transfer and disguise illicit funds, evade sanctions, and finance North Korea's illegal WMD and ballistic missile programs.

Today's joint action reflects our commitment to thwarting North Korea's efforts to generate revenue for its illicit and destabilizing activities, said Brian E. Nelson, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Share

Who was sanctioned

The US Treasury Department said that the measures were coordinated with South Korea.