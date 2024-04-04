All Russian oil refineries use Western technologies and software. After US sanctions, they face difficulties in repairs.

Refineries cannot be repaired in Russia

Reuters, citing sources in the industry, writes that US sanctions and drone attacks have made it difficult for the Russians to try to repair their refineries.

For example, on January 4, engineers at Lukoil's NORSI refinery, the fourth largest in Russia, in Nizhny Novgorod, discovered that a turbine had broken down at the plant. The only company that could repair it is the American oil engineering company UOP.

It left the Russian Federation after it invaded the Russian Federation in 2022.

They (engineers) rushed to find spare parts and could not find anything. Then the entire unit simply stopped, Reuters quoted an anonymous source close to Lukoil. Share

The broken catalytic cracking unit, which is used to convert heavy hydrocarbons into gasoline, has been out of production since January, and it is not known when it will be able to be repaired, as the Russian Federation has no experience with this.

As a result, the NORSI refinery cut gasoline production by 40%, two sources said.

Drone attacks add to difficulties for Russian refineries

Ukrainian drones hit at least a dozen Russian refineries this year. According to Reuters estimates, the attacks forced Russian refineries to shut down about 14% of capacity in the first quarter.

If the flow of drones continues at this rate, and Russian air defenses do not improve, then Ukraine will be able to reduce Russian processing plants faster than Russian firms can repair them, says Serhii Vakulenko, an expert on Russian energy. Share

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities declared no gasoline shortage in the country, and all refineries will be repaired by June.