Germany increases pressure on US to allocate additional air defence systems to Ukraine

This call is part of Germany's efforts to mobilise international support for Ukraine. This week, Germany also plans to pressure European allies such as France and Italy to step up their aid.

Germany is mobilising partners to help Ukraine

Germany is pressuring the US to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system and is pressuring European allies to increase air defence assistance to Ukraine.

As Bloomberg writes, this call is part of Germany's broader efforts to mobilise international support for Ukraine.

The German government is concerned that Russian missile attacks are creating gaps in Ukraine's air defences.

Patriot systems can help protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from attacks by Russian invaders.

Although Scholz had previously refused to send long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine for fear of escalating the conflict, he has now led efforts to supply more air defense systems such as the Patriot. This is due to the strengthening of Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities.

What air defence systems will Ukraine receive from Germany

Last week, Scholz announced the delivery of a third Patriot battery to Ukraine, and that six other batteries would be provided by EU member states.

By comparison, three Patriot batteries make up a significant portion of the German Army's arsenal, far more than even the US Army has at its disposal.

In addition to Patriot, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with other air defense systems, such as NASAMS, Hawk and Iris-T, as well as spare parts and funding for their maintenance.

It is worth noting that Ukraine requested at least seven Patriot systems from its allies earlier this month, but it has only received a commitment from Germany. This pledge will bring Germany's total number of Patriots to three.