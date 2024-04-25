Ukrainian border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy region

Border guards engaged in a battle with the Russian sabotage group in the Sumy region. The occupiers prepared by setting up an ambush.

What is known about border guards' actions in the Sumy region

An enemy ambush with more than a dozen saboteurs was discovered by border guards in one of the directions. A shooting battle ensued, the report says.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), the reserves of the units of the State Border Service and the Defense Forces were put forward for reinforcement, and artillery and mortar calculations were used.

As a result of the collision, the enemy retreated, the border guards added.

The situation in Sumy region

Russian troops are constantly shelling the border of the Sumy region. In July 2023, against the background of increased artillery shelling in the Sumy region, an evacuation was announced from the 5-kilometer border zone with Russia.

In February 2024, in the Sumy region, cars were prohibited from moving on the border sections of the roads. Again, we were talking about a 5-kilometre zone from the border.

We will remind, on January 27, the Russian DRG shot dead two people in the Sumy region. The house of the deceased was located in the village of Andriivka, situated in the 5-kilometer border zone with Russia.

We should add that recently, the occupiers started to use new tactics in the border regions. They switched to isolated attacks on civilian transport. So, in mid-April, Russian troops shot a car at the border of the Chernihiv region. The driver, who was taking food to residents, died. This is not the first such case.